Top 10 Heartbreaking Reveals from Celebrity Memoirs

These celebrity memoris broke our hearts.

For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the saddest hard truths stars divulged to the world in their own novels.

Our countdown includes Fantasia's functional illiteracy, Brooke Shields' mother, Ashley Judd's experiences, and more!

Which celebrity memoir broke YOUR heart?

Let us know in the comments!