Mother of Pike County murder victim addresses defendant

Hannah Hazel's mother, Andrea Shoemaker, approached the podium and asked Deering for permission to address George directly; Deering hesitated, but said he'd allow it to a point, despite preferring impact statements be made to him.

"My grandson was made an orphan in one night," she shouted, slamming her hand on the podium between words.

"He mourns for a dad so bad and that is something he will do for the rest of his life — is want his daddy."