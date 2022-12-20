JUAN O SAVIN- The Call of the TRUMPETS- 12 19 2022

JUAN O SAVIN announces the Call of the TRUMPETS.

This is God's Calling to us and the FINAL BATTLE FOR PLANET EARTH.

Like Gideon that was the Trumpeter for GOD'S ARMY we will with FAITH and PERSEVERANCE can PREVAIL.

The WAR is being waged on the Battlefield of our Hearts and Minds.

And this is for our FUTURE..

And our Children and Grand Children's FUTURE.

We have been conned by the Deep State with images and frequency that we can see now for what we know!

Magnify the BREATH of LIFE.

With the Sound of the HORN.

We go to Battle together.

Take a minute to understand the story from the Times of Joshua who with God Army brought down the Walls of Jerico.