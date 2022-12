New #twitterfiles drop is BIG plus Title 42 end is put on hold

Well, today was the 7th installment of the #twitterfiles and they did not disappoint.

Plus Title 42 expulsions were scheduled to stop on Wednesday, but the Supreme Court just put that on hold.

What does that mean and is there really a crisis at the border?

The First episode of 1923 also dropped and it was bad ass.

We will talk about it all tonight on the Rational American Podcast!