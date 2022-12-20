The Kony 2012 of Roads - Solar Freakin' Roadways

Http://pizzamas.com I think we sometimes get stuck thinking that the only worthwhile solutions are the solutions that solve everything all at once.

Certainly that's very exciting, and it would be very cool if we could get some of those for, like, transportation and medicine and democracy, but instead, it's mostly a bunch of work of lots of individuals doing small things that ends up making the world better.

I get very skeptical when big simple solutions are proposed to me, and I think you should as well.