The Kony 2012 of Roads - Solar Freakin' Roadways
I think we sometimes get stuck thinking that the only worthwhile solutions are the solutions that solve everything all at once.

Certainly that&apos;s very exciting, and it would be very cool if we could get some of those for, like, transportation and medicine and democracy, but instead, it&apos;s mostly a bunch of work of lots of individuals doing small things that ends up making the world better.

I get very skeptical when big simple solutions are proposed to me, and I think you should as well.