Episode 29: Tatum & Jennifer Shank of Hollywood 4 Freedom

In Episode 29 of the California Liberty Project podcast, Tatum and Jennifer Shank joined me to discuss their work in Hollywood 4 Freedom.

We covered topics such as medical freedom, the right to privacy, what it’s like to be a conservative living in LA, and whether or not it’s time to leave California for “greener pastures” (i.e., places in other states that actually value freedom of conscience, traditional values, and liberty).