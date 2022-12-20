One person dead in mobile home fire in Rochester Hills

One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Rochester Hills overnight.

Firefighters are still on scene tearing down the mobile home because of several hot spots that were underneath the floor board and in the ceiling.

Fire crews said the person who was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire was brought out of the home and emergency crews attempted to revive them while taking them to the hospital.

Neighbors said the person who lived in the home was a kind and sweet person.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.