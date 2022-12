GMB on ambulance strike: Only a pay offer will be sufficient

GMB’s national secretary Rachel Harrison says the union is asking the government to “sit down, meet with the unions, talk to us about pay, make us an offer that we can take back to our members.” GMB have announced ambulance strikes for 21st and 28th December.

Ms Harrison says that in meetings with Health Secretary Steve Barclay, “only an offer on pay will be sufficient”.

Report by Jonesia.

