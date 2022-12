No Shame November, 2022 Clips

Bankrupt FTX funds Democrats via Ukraine Aid, MTG calls for audit; Trump’s 2015 border comments contrasted by human smuggling aided by Biden admin; Sen.

Hawley grills Mayorkas on DHS censorship policing; Sen.

Comer announces investigation into Biden family and new whistleblower; Matt Walsh discusses CO shooter media narrative on Tucker; latest Ye remarks on Infowars