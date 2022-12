Happy Holidays: 4,000+ Page, $2 Trillion, Dog's Breakfast Budget Dropped At Last Minute

The "must pass" omnibus bill ramps spending to the outer limits as Democrats face loss of power in the House in January.

Packed full of warfare-welfare state spending, the disgusting mess is symbolic of the decline of the US Congress as a legitimate legislative body.

Also today: US missiles striking Russian territory...what could go wrong?