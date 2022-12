MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 12-20-22 LIVE: MTG VS. LAUREN BOEBERT?

The RNC Chair battle heats up and McDaniel shows her true colors- Donald Trump weighs in on The Speaker and RNC race…sort of- Will The Jan 6 committee indict Trump?

Schiff speaks- Blood clot evidence from COVID Vaccine emerges- Foreign Governments destroy COVID related evidence- Ministry of Truth formed in New Zealand- FBI RESPONDS to Twitter Files- Kari Lake BREAKING updates- MikeCrispi.com for more!