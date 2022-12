Maple Pork Roast Recipe - Sweet and Savory Meals

Learn how to make Maple Pork Roast - a delicious dinner made with pork loin in a maple glaze, over hearty veggies, and served with an apple cider gravy.

This is such a great recipe; you will want to serve it for dinner tonight.

It is super simple with just a handful of common ingredients you may already have in your kitchens such as potatoes, carrots, celery, and onions.