Omnipotent and Fully Surrendered God-Man

As part of William Branham’s Manifested Sons of God doctrine and the foundation for what would later emerge as the Word of Faith movement, Branham taught that humans could become omnipotent —just like God.

According to Branham’s doctrine, a person who “fully surrenders” would become omnipotent or all-powerful and all-knowing.

Like all other destructive cult leaders making this claim, Branham never really explained how to achieve this supreme power.