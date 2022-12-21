How to crush late night cravings

Do you always find yourself reaching for snacks late at night?

Let’s talk about it.

We'll discuss the science behind late night cravings and provide practical tips on how to overcome them.

First, we'll discuss understanding why you crave certain foods late at night.

Then, we'll provide tips on how to manage those cravings, such as eating a balanced diet, avoiding trigger foods, and distracting yourself with activities.

Finally, we'll discuss how to make healthy late night snack options.

So if you're ready to take control of your late night cravings, watch this video and learn how to stop them in their tracks.