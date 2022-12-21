How to crush late night cravings
How to crush late night cravings

Do you always find yourself reaching for snacks late at night?

Let’s talk about it.

We&apos;ll discuss the science behind late night cravings and provide practical tips on how to overcome them.

First, we&apos;ll discuss understanding why you crave certain foods late at night.

Then, we&apos;ll provide tips on how to manage those cravings, such as eating a balanced diet, avoiding trigger foods, and distracting yourself with activities.

Finally, we&apos;ll discuss how to make healthy late night snack options.

So if you&apos;re ready to take control of your late night cravings, watch this video and learn how to stop them in their tracks.