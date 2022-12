Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - We Got UR 6

We Got UR 6 is proud to release our version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, in celebration of this blessed Christmas season.

Many thanks to our favorite FLOTUS, Melania Trump, for bringing beauty and class back to holidays at the White House.

We hope our Christmas song reflects all the elegance and wonderment Melania shared with us all.