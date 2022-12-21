Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Design in selenite grey

The S-Class has always played an important role for Mercedes-AMG.

More than 50 years ago, the founders already proved that they could transform a luxury saloon into a very sporty vehicle with the Swabian spirit of innovation.

The performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach set its first milestone in 1971, with the Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG.

Today, the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE with AMG hybrid technology once again sets the benchmark in the segment.

The E PERFORMANCE model combines the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with the AMG-specific hybrid powertrain and a new expansion stage of the AMG high-performance battery (HPB).

The new HPB 150 is based on the high-performance and directly cooled battery cells of the well-known HPB 80.

The energy content increases from 6.1 in the HPB 80 to 13.1 kWh in the HPB 150.

This increases the all-electric range to 33 kilometres.

The focus of the powertrain, however, is less on electric range and more on best-in-class performance.

With 590 kW (802 hp) of system output and 1430 Nm of system torque, the saloon sets new standards in the segment.

The acceleration of 3.3 seconds to 100 km/h and the optional top speed of 290 km/h underline the superior, dynamic driving performance.

Systems such as the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension, AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilisation and rear-axle steering as standard ensure a wide spread between driving dynamics and comfort.