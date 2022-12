MZTV 1108: The Separation of Humanity Under Evil Spirits

Following the Tower of Babel incident, God scattered humanity to the four corners of earth—but not haphazardly.

He distributed the sons of Adam according to the number of "the sons of El" (Deuteronomy 32:8) Who are these sons of El?

How many are there?

Are they good or evil?

And what does the verse "the whole world lies in the evil one" (1 John 5:19) have to do with it?