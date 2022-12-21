Walk In Love

The love of God will give you understanding of all things in your life.

We are to show His love to every person we encounter; how do you do that you may ask?

Well, you see you are not doing it by yourself, the Lord will guide you and help you look through His eyes and love how He loves.

What we have to do is humble ourselves and let Him teach us how to walk in His ways.

Keep His word close and keep building your relationship with Him at all times no matter what is going on around you He is always faithful through His word.

Marriages restored in faith is here to pray and to agree according to His word for your walk with Him.