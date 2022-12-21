"State of Emergency" Tracking the Border Chaos | Interview with Mike Howell | Allison Haunss

While it may seem the effects of the border crisis are limited to border states like Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico.

A new report by the Heritage foundation shows the border crisis is having a far greater effect on the rest of the country.

Through tracking the use of cell phone data, the report's authors found migrants have been placed in virtually every congressional district in the United States.

Allison Haunss sits down with Mike Howell, director of the oversight project at the Heritage foundation.