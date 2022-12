Feminine Man Dates Masculine Woman | Random Things You Need to Know

In 2022, a feminine man named James found love with a masculine woman named Maren.

James said he used to identify as homosexual because he was unsure of how to explain his sexual preference.

Maren also did the same until she saw feminine men and realized she liked men and not women.

Why is it that this type of preference is not more accepted or widely shown?

Are Maren and James living in a delusion?