Was There A Shooting at KFC Over Corn? | Random Things You Need to Know

In Dec.

2022, a man at a KFC in St.

Louis, became irate when the food chain did not have corn.

The man then shot at a worker in the drive-thru.

Four months before this incident, a man at a Subway in Atlanta shot a woman for putting too much mayonnaise on his sandwich.

The woman died and the man was captured.

What is going on at these fast food places?

Why are people so angry and violent?