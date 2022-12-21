Connecticut rec sales start soon, 92% vape tax in VT, MA dispensary shuts down, 7 gram holiday joint

Connecticut announces that recreational adult-use sales of marijuana can begin on January 10th, a 92% wholesale tax on vapes in Vermont is having an impact on the cannabis industry, The Source becomes the first dispensary in Massachusetts to close in Northampton, Hidden Hemlock has created a festive 7 gram holiday "torpedo" joint, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission looks poised to extend pandemic era policies into 2023, and we review the Wild Strawberry THC Stir Stix from Happy Valley.

All this and much more on today's episode of New England Cannabis News Today.