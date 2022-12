LOOK WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR BLOOD AFTER GROUNDING!

GROUNDING & EARTHING to Earths Healing Electrons keeps R blood Cells from magnetically sticking/stacking together & brings down inflammation etc, this thins R blood plasma into a fine wine.

- If you're on blood pressure meds be careful.

Drinking distilled waters & grounding to earths healing electron may get you off some blood thinner meds, check with your doctor!