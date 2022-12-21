The Greatest Scam in History (The Collapse of FTX) Interview with Michael Wilkerson | Allison Haunss

The collapse of crypto giant FTX is not only one of the biggest cases of fraud in US history but with each passing day, the scandal reveals a disturbing web of connections at the highest levels of politics, finance, the government even sports.

Of note, Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried mingled and drew the support of some of the most powerful leaders around the world.

In fact, he donated close to 40 million dollars to the Democratic Party during the midterm elections (although there were a few republicans thrown in).

Only second behind mega-donor George Soros.

To make sense of what happened and what may be to come, we sit down with Michael Wilkerson, former Lazard managing director and author of why America Matters: The Case for a New Exceptionalism