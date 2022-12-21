ELVIS has apparently NOT LEFT THE BUILDING! PBJ and EAP FACTS AND VOICE COMPARISON!

If you know, you know.

Could these two be one and the same person?

All the available evidence indicates YES, with the biggest piece of evidence being that a forensic handwriting expert tested a letter penned by Elvis' own hand to then President Richard M.

Nixon against the Death Certificate of EAP - and they MATCHED.

I guess if you're going to fake your own death in order to escape the Hollywood Machine, there are certain things that you just have to do yourself.

The second biggest piece of evidence is in this video: There is no Elvis impersonator alive who can sing like PBJ and it's the same guy that's been spotted coming and going as he pleases at Graceland, talking to the staff and getting in and out of limousines.

Did you know that Elvis' gravestone has his name misspelled?

With all that money?

Puh-lease!

Not to mention, PBJ are the initials for Elvis' favorite food, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

His daughter had a Freudian slip on live television, saying, "That's what he was saying just the other day...oops!" Hah!

THE TRUTH WILL OUT.

You decide, but the evidence is in, AND I HAVEN'T EVEN SCRATCHED THE SURFACE WITH THIS VIDEO.

As the X-Files told you, "The truth is out there..."