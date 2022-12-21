Republican's Stunned by Latest Democrat Plan to Fund Zelenskyy | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s increasingly questionable means of getting more funding from the United States; Zelenskyy’s obsession with celebrities like Ben Stiller, David Letterman, and getting Vogue photoshoots from photography legend Annie Leibovitz; the predictable person chosen to be the Time Person of the Year; Mitch McConnell’s shameless support of the Democrat supported omnibus spending bill and it’s seemingly limitless funding of Ukraine aid; Chuck Schumer’s dismissive response to how legislator’s can be expected to know what’s in a 4,100 page omnibus bill; Joe Manchin telling CNN’s Jake Tapper why Kevin McCarthy needs to just get in line; Kevin McCarthy telling Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo why it’s so important for Republicans to stand up to the Democrat’s omnibus spending bill; Rand Paul showing the American people the actual size of the omnibus spending bill and exposing the legislative process for the corrupt joke that it’s become; and much more.