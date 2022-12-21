Man jailed for life for murder of mother and three children

A man who admitted murdering his pregnant partner and three children at a home in Killamarsh near Sheffield, has been given a whole life order at Derby Crown Court.

Damien Bendall, 32, who had previously admitted manslaughter, pleaded guilty to murdering 35-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her son John Bennett, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, with a claw hammer at the home he shared with Ms Harris.

Report by Jonesia.

