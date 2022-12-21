Dangerous Winter Weather Threatens US Holiday Travel

Dangerous Winter Weather , Threatens US, Holiday Travel.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that dangerous winter weather conditions are expected across the United States at the height of holiday travels.

.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that dangerous winter weather conditions are expected across the United States at the height of holiday travels.

.

NPR reports that people in the U.S. are traveling for the holidays in numbers not seen since prior to the pandemic.

According to the American Automobile Association, almost 113 million people are expected to travel over 50 miles from home this holiday season.

Increased pressure on airlines has lead to thousands of canceled or delayed flights and rising cost of airfare.

.

The NWS warns that an arctic cold front could create flash-freeze conditions on roads across the central and southern plains.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall and high winds could result in tree damage and power outages near the Great Lakes.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall and high winds could result in tree damage and power outages near the Great Lakes.

26 states along the Gulf Coast and in the Eastern U.S. are facing an extremely cold airmass, which could result in coastal flooding and record low temperatures.

Meteorologists warn that temperatures will be so low that exposure to the severe windchill could lead to frostbite, hypothermia and even death.

Record cold will be made even more dangerous by the possibility of blizzard conditions in some areas.

What adds to the rarity of this event is that significant blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may occur at the same time.

People may have little to no experience of these combined conditions, National Weather Service, via Twitter