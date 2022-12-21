Tips for Giving Gifts That People Will Love

CNN recently offered readers some pointers for picking out the perfect gift for loved ones during the holiday seasons.

According to CNN's Aaron Ahuvia, the best gifts are tangible evidence that the gift giver loves the recipient.

Beyond this, the gift should also show a deep understanding of the recipient.

Obtaining this understanding comes down to maintaining an enthusiastic interest in the other person's life and genuinely wanting to find out more about them.

According to Ahuvia, numerous studies suggest that one of the main reasons people love certain things is that they offer a connection to others.

Gifts can either remind a recipient of a past connection or they could be the key to developing a connection with someone in the future.

Another powerful type of gift can be something that will strengthen a social connection, like buying a game for someone and finding time to play it with them.

Whether it's a game or a scrapbook, the gift will become loved once the recipient associates it with the giver and the time they've spent together.

Gift giving is an opportunity to express your genuine interest in someone and show that you value your relationship with them.

Gift giving is also a powerful way to build and nurture deeper connections with people that you love.

