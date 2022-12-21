Why I'm letting Divine Purpose drive my life

The story is about an individual who has lost their faith and is struggling to find meaning in life.

The person describes their life as a fable where they are being chased by a beast and have taken refuge in a well, but are now being confronted by another monster at the bottom.

The person reflects on how the teachings of faith have no connection to life and do not play a role in relationships between people.

The person also discusses the loss of faith among people in Europe during the late 1800s and the negative effects of not having faith, such as not having a destination or purpose in life.

The story ends with the person urging others to hold onto their faith and to find meaning and purpose through their deeds, thoughts, and actions.