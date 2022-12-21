Genesis: In The Beginning

It was Christmas Eve 1968 and the astronauts of Apollo 8 were participants in a mission that took them faster and farther from the earth than any human had ever traveled.

Apollo 8 was the mission that broke humanity's absolute bond to the earth: it was the first manned vehicle to leave the earth's orbit.

Confined within a tiny spaceship, the astronauts were aided in their journey by a computer less powerful than one of today's handheld calculators.

Their mission was not only a triumph of engineering, but also an enduring moment in history.

The words these three men spoke from lunar orbit reverberated through American society, changing our culture in ways no one predicted.

Merry Christmas from InfoWars!