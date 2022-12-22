According2Sam #145 'The Uniparty'

The more we learn about the relationship between the FBI and Twitter before Elon Musk bought the company the more disturbing it becomes, although we should not be surprised.

We have known that the CIA has had employees in American media companies for years, feeding the American people state sponsored propaganda.

It's called Operation Mockingbird, and the Director of the CIA, William Colby admitted to it during the Church Committee hearings in 1975.

The Twitter Files have only confirmed that it is still going on, and that it has expanded from legacy media to social media.

We also learned that it's not only the CIA, but that FBI and DHS are also involved.

The Twitter Files show the lengths theses agencies go to control public information, shape public opinions, and promote the interests of the uniparty.

How does the Intelligence Community work to subvert the will of the American people, while working for the survival of the uniparty at all costs?

