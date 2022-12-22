Brothers Dwelling In Unity Season 3, Episode 1

The Brothers return for a new season as we discuss the recent going ons in the country including the situation with Russia and Ukraine, whether the covid pandemic is over, and the state of the economic markets including cryptocurrency.

In regards to cryptocurrency, should Christians be involved and is it the mark of the beast?

The brothers also discussion Britney Griner and Hurricane Ian.

Most importantly, this is a Christian program and the main goal is to get people to come to Jesus Christ!

