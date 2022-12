BF.7 Omicron variant: India detects 4 cases of variant behind Covid surge in China | Oneindia News

According to reports, India has recorded four COVID-19 cases of the B.7 Omicron sub-variant in the past six months.

As per official sources, the B.7 Omicron sub-variant is a new variant that has currently caused a rapid surge in China.

Out of four, three cases were reported from Gujarat while another one was from Odisha's Bhubaneswar in the month of July, September, and November.

