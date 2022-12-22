Volodymyr Zelensky meets Joe Biden at White House ahead of Congress speech | Oneindia News*News

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Joe Biden at the White House, in his first visit out of Ukraine since the war began in February.

His arrival was greeted with multiple ovations in the nearly full chamber.

Three members held up a large Ukrainian flag as he walked in.

In his speech, Zelensky told the US Congress that the tens of billions of dollars of aid it had approved to help it fight a Russian invasion was not charity, but an investment in global security.

#VolodymyrZelensky #WhiteHouse #JoeBiden