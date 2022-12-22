Renault R5 Turbo 3 E - Reveal film

A spectacular, all-electric show car designed for drifting, to pay tribute as part of the Renault 5’s 50th anniversary celebrations, to the model’s most storied sports versions: the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2.

This reinterpretation is deliberately exuberant and its performance is at the top of its class .

Oriented ""fun"" and ""gaming"", it is also turned towards the digital via the NFT.

R5 TURBO 3E is another example, alongside Renault 5 Prototype, of the ""electric rebirth"" of a flagship model of the brand.

Renault is electrifying its history to better prepare its all-electric future in Europe by 2030.