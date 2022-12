In The Future, You'll Own Nothing - In The Tank Podcast #377

The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, and Chris Talgo present episode 377 of the In The Tank Podcast.

With Christmas just around the corner, we take a look at the potential ghost of Christmas future.

Based heavily on articles and rhetoric from the World Economic Forum - the biggest advocates of The Great Reset - the ITT crew talks about a world in the not-too-distant-future where people no longer own anything.

Sounds crazy, but we may be well on our way to realizing that scenario.