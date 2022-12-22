The Black Raven 1943 | Crime Drama | Mystery | Retro Movie

The Black Raven is a 1943 American mystery film directed by Sam Newfield.

It was produced and released by Producers Releasing Corporation, a leading Poverty Row studio.

A heavy storm catches everybody, nearly all with good reasons for fleeing the US, at the Black Raven motel just across the U.S./Canada border, and one of them winds up dead.

The motel is run by a Mr. Bradford who seems to have a sinister past.

The others are an escaped convict with plans on Bradford's life, a bank employee who has embezzled $50,000, a young couple that has eloped and, for comic relief, a not too bright county sheriff.