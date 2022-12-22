KAM Doc Talk FNA: Fine Needle Aspiration

FNA, it’s a type of biopsy that is minimally invasive and uses a very thin needle that can be inserted into a mass.

In this episode of Knoxville Medicine’s Doc Talk, host Rob Page, MD talks with Daniel H.

Snyder, DO, of Knoxville FNA Clinic about this type of biopsy .

This can be done with little or no anesthesia with minimal risks and the procedure itself only takes a few minutes.

FNA uses ultrasound guidance to perform this technique and results can normally be back in 24 hours or less.

For more information on FNA or to schedule an appointment, visit the website at knoxvillefna.com or call Dr. Snyder’s office at (865) 888-7747.

