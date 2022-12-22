Elisa E on MK Ultra, entities riding on 'black tech' and remembering what it is to be human

Elisa is a survivor of MK ultra and ritual abuse.

Programmed as an asset to be used by powerful people, Elisa experienced MK ultra being utilised within the military, religious, government, corporate and intelligence.

Elisa details her experience of how advanced technology has been meshed with the dark occult.

Elisa describes, "They are riding the technology into us." We discuss how AI in the astral is being used for programming and how entities are used to reinforce mind control and ride on frequency and technology that has been weaponised against consciousness.