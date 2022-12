PM Modi to review state of situation in India today amid rise in cases in China | Oneindia News*News

PM Modi's Covid review meet today: 4 cases of variant in china found in India; BF.7 Omicron variant: India detects 4 cases of variant behind Covid surge in China; Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea filed at Saket Court; Opposition MPs walkout of Rajya Sabha over India-China row.

