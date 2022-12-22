Limmy's Show Laptop (Subtitles)

Limmy's Show!

Is a Scottish surreal comedy sketch show broadcast on BBC Two Scotland, written, directed and based on the 2006 podcast Limmy's World of Glasgow by Brian "Limmy" Limond, who stars as himself and a variety of characters in a series of observational, surreal, dark and bizarre sketches.

Limmy frequently breaks the fourth wall by directly talking to viewers through the camera.

The show stars Brian Limond, Paul McCole, Alan McHugh, Kirstin McLean and Ryan Fletcher.

The first series featured a completely different supporting cast, consisting of Debbie Welsh, Tom Brogan and Raymond Mearns.

The show has amassed a cult following since its release.