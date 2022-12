Raise your vibration, enrich your life | Chris Chimbers

“I feel it's a great responsibility and a service to clear our own energy body of limiting beliefs and of negative energies.

And the Body Code will show us what is there.

So, a trained Body Code practitioner, I tune into the subconscious mind of the client, and the subconscious mind is going, ‘Oh boy, we're gonna actually get into this stuff that has been sitting there for so long, stagnant, and we're gonna get some real action here.” — Chris Chimbers