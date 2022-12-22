Christmas Video Should Be Uploaded Early

I plan on uploading the Christmas message by early Friday morning.
We are under a winter storm warning with winds predicted to gust up to 50 miles an hour.
I want to get the video up early in case we lose power on Friday or Saturday.
I plan on uploading the Christmas message by early Friday morning.
We are under a winter storm warning with winds predicted to gust up to 50 miles an hour.
I want to get the video up early in case we lose power on Friday or Saturday.
Watch VideoTexas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers..
For whatever reason, video came out a bit choppy. Nonetheless, we press forward and review a very EARLY iteration of the Warships..