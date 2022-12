Sturgeon: I'll never apologise for trying to spread equality

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says she will "never apologise for trying to spread equality".

Her comments come ahead of the final Gender Recognition Reform bill vote.

At first minister's questions, the SNP leader defends the legislation, with some opponents of the bill raising concerns about its impact on the safety of women and girls as a result of it.

Report by Patelr.

