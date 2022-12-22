NFL Week 16: Into the Lions Den

As the NFL Season rolls on, so does the Lions hunt for the playoffs.

With Week 16 quickly approaching the Lions turn their attention to the NFC South Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers, who hold a record of 5-9 are still only 1 game away from tying the 1st place Buccaneers.

So, both teams enter this match-up needing a win.

The Lions have won 6 of their last 7.

While the Panthers have gone 3-4 over their last 7.

This week we review the Week 15 match-up of the Jets/Lions.

Then we preview Panthers/Lions and finish with a special Christmas treat as we send you into your holiday break.