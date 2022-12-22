2022 Year in Film Review

Here are some of the , biggest films of 2022, according to 'Forbes.'.

'Emily the Criminal' (Netflix), Writer/director John Patton Ford's debut feature stars Aubrey Plaza as Emily, a young woman with a criminal conviction that's holding her back.

'Nope' (Peacock Premium), Jordan Peele's first foray into large-scale IMAX epics stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as horse wranglers who start experiencing strange phenomena.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (Paramount), Tom Cruise earned the biggest box office hit of his career with this sequel to his 1986 film, earning $1.5 billion worldwide.

'Fire of Love' (Disney+), This film restoration project follows married vulcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft who died in a volcanic eruption on Mount Unzen in Japan.

'Holy Spider', Writer/director Ali Abassi's 'Holy Spider' is based on the real life story of Saeed Hanaei, a serial killer who murdered 16 people in Mashad, Iran.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (A24), This film, from co-writers and co-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a multiverse action-comedy-love story.

'Decision to Leave' (MUBI), 'Forbes' called the latest film by South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook "a cinematic dream come true.".

'The Banshees of Inisherin' (HBO Max), Writer/director Martin McDonagh's dark comedy about a lifelong friendship reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.