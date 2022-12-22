5 Key Takeaways From Zelensky’s Speech to Congress

5 , Key Takeaways From , Zelensky’s Speech to Congress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech to the U.S. Congress entirely in English to request more assistance on Dec.

21.

Here are five key points of his speech, according to 'Newsweek.'.

1.

, Zelensky reiterated his plea for America to enforce a no-fly zone over his country.

Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people.

To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people, is this too much to ask?, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, via 'Newsweek'.

2.

, Zelensky showed a graphic video, titled 'Close the Sky,' illustrating Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy referred to the video as "one of the most moving moments" of Zelensky's speech.

3.

, Zelensky asked Americans to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor and the events of September 11.

3.

, Zelensky asked Americans to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor and the events of September 11.

... when evil tried to turn U.S. cities into battlefields, when innocent people were attacked from air, just like nobody else expected it and you could not stop it.

Our country experiences the same, every day, right now at this moment, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, via 'Newsweek'.

... when evil tried to turn U.S. cities into battlefields, when innocent people were attacked from air, just like nobody else expected it and you could not stop it.

Our country experiences the same, every day, right now at this moment, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, via 'Newsweek'.

4.

, Zelensky called for more sanctions, including on politicians who haven't "cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression towards Ukraine.".

New packages of sanctions are needed constantly, every week, until the Russian military machine stops, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, via 'Newsweek'.

5.

, Zelensky addressed President Biden at the end of his speech.

5.

, Zelensky addressed President Biden at the end of his speech.

I wish you to be the leader of the world.

Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace.

, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, via 'Newsweek'