Things Fall Through - Christmas 2022 Edition

My plans fell through again - how many times does this happen to us and we struggle to stay positive?

This scenario translates into all areas of life - both "falling off the wagon" health-wise and in other areas of life.

So how do we re-focus and stay positive when we feel like a failure?

Plan B - work on what you can, when you can.

I am unexpectedly home this holiday due to a family illness cancellation and weather, so this vlog is to commiserate and inspire you to bounce back from disappointment with me.