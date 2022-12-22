Immune Response Could Be the Cause of Persistent Loss of Smell From COVID

NBC reports that COVID has taken away some people's sense of smell for months.

Now a research group at Duke Health believes they might understand why.

The team found evidence that inflammation and immune response continued long after the virus was gone.

NBC reports that the new research could lead to the development of drugs designed to address the persistent loss of smell.

I think that answers the question ‘What’s different about these people?

What is damaged and how we might go about fixing that?

We clearly see a persistent unresolved local immune response, Dr. Bradley Goldstein, an author of the paper and an associate professor in Duke University’s department of head and neck surgery and communication sciences, via NBC.

According to Dr. Bradley Goldstein, an author of the paper and an associate professor at Duke University, those suffering from persistent loss of smell had fewer olfactory cells than normal.

Instead, the team found more local immune cells in the olfactory lining than expected.

What remains unclear is why the immune system is responding this way and how COVID is affecting the system that replaces olfactory neurons.

NBC reports that the loss of taste or smell can profoundly impact people's lives.

Loss of smell can have major detrimental effects on people's emotional and psychological well-being.

According to a recent study published in the 'BMJ,' 5% of patients with COVID suffered "persistent dysfunction" to their sense of taste or smell that lasted over six months